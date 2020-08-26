Crews are continuing to search for the body of a missing boater in Anne Arundel County.
Officials say the man they’re looking for is 65 years old. He reportedly went missing following a boat crash Tuesday.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The collision between the two boats happened just after 12:20 p.m. in the South River near Turkey Point.
One person suffered minor injuries on one boat. The occupants of the other boat were not hurt.
Source: CBS Baltimore
See Also: Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Search Continues For Missing Boater In Anne Arundel County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com