Search Continues For Missing Boater In Anne Arundel County

Crews are continuing to search for the body of a missing boater in Anne Arundel County.

Officials say the man they’re looking for is 65 years old. He reportedly went missing following a boat crash Tuesday.

Update #SouthRiver #TurkeyPoint | The search for the missing 65-year-old man will resume on the South River this morning. The search was suspended last night at 8 p.m. @AnnapolisFire @MDNRPolice — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 26, 2020

The collision between the two boats happened just after 12:20 p.m. in the South River near Turkey Point.

One person suffered minor injuries on one boat. The occupants of the other boat were not hurt.

Source: CBS Baltimore

