City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee Dead

Baltimore Department of Public Works is mourning one of its own.

City officials said the employee worked for the solid waste division.

In a statement, DPW spokeswoman Yolanda Winkler didn’t give specifics about what happened but shared condolences for the employee’s family.

“We have suffered a lost in DPW’s Solid Waste family today.  We all share in this lost and offer our sincere condolences to the family.

We will not  release any particulars regarding the loss of life of one our very own until family members are notified.  We request that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee Dead  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

