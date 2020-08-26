Baltimore Department of Public Works is mourning one of its own.

City officials said the employee worked for the solid waste division.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a statement, DPW spokeswoman Yolanda Winkler didn’t give specifics about what happened but shared condolences for the employee’s family.

“We have suffered a lost in DPW’s Solid Waste family today. We all share in this lost and offer our sincere condolences to the family. We will not release any particulars regarding the loss of life of one our very own until family members are notified. We request that you respect the privacy of the family at this time.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

City Officials: Baltimore Department of Public Works Employee Dead was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: