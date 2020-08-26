CLOSE
Crime
White Teen Suspected In Kenosha Protest Shooting Arrested On Murder Charges

Protests Erupt After Kenosha, WI Police Shoot Black Man 7 Times In The Back

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teen who allegedly shot and killed at least two people on August 25 during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been arrested and is now facing murder charges.

Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois early Wednesday morning and is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin for a court hearing later this week.

Protesters clashed with police outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday (August 25) after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, multiple times in the back while his children watched on Sunday (August 24).

Witnesses described Rittenhouse as a member of a “vigilante” group of individuals who had a long gun and brazenly walked down a street in Kenosha and opened fire, striking multiple people and killing two. The teen could be seen walking right past a large number of cops who let him go into the night during the protest.

Rittenhouse had allegedly shot someone several blocks away and was picked up on video running as protesters attempted to subdue him. He fell to the ground before getting back up and firing more rounds.

