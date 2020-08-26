CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Aaliyah's Music Coming To Streaming Services + The New Color Purple Cast?

On the 19th anniversary of her death,  Aaliyah’s estate shares that they will finally put her music on streaming services.  Fans have begged to enjoy baby girl’s music so they will soon have the chance.

Mary J. Blige made the PSA that she does not want to be called auntie.  In an interview, she explained she rathered be called sister or friend.

The Color Purple is coming back for a new version so Special K breaks down the possible 2020 characters for the classic movie.  

Hot Spot: Aaliyah’s Music Coming To Streaming Services + The New Color Purple Cast? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close