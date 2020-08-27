CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 27, 2020: Prepare To Vote — White BLM Protesters — Testing Guidelines Raises Concern

1. Prepare to Vote Like Your Life Depends on it. Registration Deadlines

2. Republican National Convention

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC’s Reversal on Testing Guidelines Raises Concern

4. White BLM Protesters Harass White Diners For Not Raising Fists in Support

5. What You Need To Know About Investing In Blue-Chip Black Art

Latest
Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse? Jacob Blake Protest Shooter…

Social media reports claim that Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who allegedly has an affiliation with local law enforcement, is the…
08.26.20
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Leslie David Baker AKA Stanley From ‘The Office’…

The veteran actor and Chicago native says that a spin-off series featuring Stanley is in the works but racist fans…
08.26.20
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

KFC is thinking about their message to the world during the pandemic.
08.26.20
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From…

An update from the father of Jacob Blake...
08.26.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
