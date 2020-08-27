CLOSE
Local
Home

Orioles Manager Says He’ll ‘Support Whatever Players Want To Do’ Following Sports Teams Boycotts

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

Source: G Fiume / Getty

The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday.

Team manager Brandon Hyde has said if some players opt not to play, he’ll “support whatever they want to do.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This comes on the heels of several boycotts across sports teams in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Wisconsin.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The Milwaukee Brewers also refused to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds in protest.

According to reports, the Lakers and Clippers voted to cancel the rest of their season.

The Orioles are slated to play the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Orioles Manager Says He’ll ‘Support Whatever Players Want To Do’ Following Sports Teams Boycotts  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…

Letetra Wideman, one of Blake's sisters, gave perhaps the most stirring comments at a news conference held in Wisconsin.
08.27.20
LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Powerfully Addresses Racial…

Rivers, like many Black Americans, has to battle the ugliness of racial injustice despite all his achievements on and off…
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
Detroit Woman Was Still Breathing Right Before She…

A woman from Detroit who was officially declared dead encountered nothing short of a miracle after a funeral home attendant…
08.27.20
LeBron James Launching New Initiative To Get Poll…

While this racist administration continues to steal mailboxes from our streets to prevent mail-in ballots from being cast and requiring…
08.27.20
Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse? Jacob Blake Protest Shooter…

Social media reports claim that Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who allegedly has an affiliation with local law enforcement, is the…
08.26.20
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Close