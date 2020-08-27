CLOSE
R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another Inmate Over Lockdowns

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly allegedly found himself on the opposite end of an assault while in a Chicago jail — and the reason? His fans protesting outside.

According to TMZ, the Metropolitan Correctional Center has been the stage for a number of Kelly protesters who demand his freedom. Kelly was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked in his cell and started punching him.

The fight was brief and Kelly didn’t suffer any broken bones or serious injuries.

Kelly’s latest incident is the latest in the winding saga of his life since the release of Surviving R. Kelly, the documentary expose on his career and alleged abuse of women and underaged girls. Earlier this month, his former manager, Donnell Russell was charged by federal authorities in New York for calling in a threat to shoot up a Manhattan screening room that was showing Surviving R. Kelly. Additionally, three other men were arrested for allegedly bribing and intimidating witnesses as it related to Kelly’s upcoming trial.

The disgraced R&B singer has been jailed since 2019 after being charged with multiple accounts of sexual abuse of women over a decade-long period.

R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another Inmate Over Lockdowns  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

