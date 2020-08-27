CLOSE
Local
Home

Gov. Hogan: Maryland Schools Can Reopen For In-Person Learning

Kindergarten kids back at school

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan has authorized schools to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the decision when to reopen is up to county leaders; but finding a safe way for kids to go back to school should be a top priority.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Schools that reopen will still need to follow physical distancing guidelines and should follow cleaning and disinfection guidelines set by the CDC.

“We’d likely have more local school district consistency on reopening if the State had provided *any* guidance whatsoever prior to TEN DAYS before the planned start of SY 2020-21,” tweeted Maryland State Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat.

This is a developing story. 

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Gov. Hogan: Maryland Schools Can Reopen For In-Person Learning  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
Family Of Jacob Blake Deliver Stern Message To…

Letetra Wideman, one of Blake's sisters, gave perhaps the most stirring comments at a news conference held in Wisconsin.
08.27.20
LA Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Powerfully Addresses Racial…

Rivers, like many Black Americans, has to battle the ugliness of racial injustice despite all his achievements on and off…
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
Detroit Woman Was Still Breathing Right Before She…

A woman from Detroit who was officially declared dead encountered nothing short of a miracle after a funeral home attendant…
08.27.20
LeBron James Launching New Initiative To Get Poll…

While this racist administration continues to steal mailboxes from our streets to prevent mail-in ballots from being cast and requiring…
08.27.20
Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse? Jacob Blake Protest Shooter…

Social media reports claim that Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who allegedly has an affiliation with local law enforcement, is the…
08.26.20
Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People…

At least two people were killed after a "young White man" was shown on video shooting protesters at a demonstration…
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…

Until Freedom launched "BreonnaCon" event in an effort to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's death by the hands of police…
08.26.20
Jacob Blake Shooting: NBA’s Fred VanVleet Speaks On…

He also challenges reporters on how they feel about the incident.
08.26.20
Close