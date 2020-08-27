CLOSE
National
How To Watch: Stacey Abrams, Mahershala Ali And More To Speak In Virtual March On Washington

It will proceed the in-person march commemorating the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Stacey Abrams

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

The line-up has been revealed for the 2020 Virtual March on Washington and it features a list of politicians, singers, activists, and creatives

The Thursday event will proceed the in-person march on Friday morning, which will center the families of Black people who died at the hands of police. The families of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are all said to be involved. Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III organized the Commitment March to “restore and recommit to the dream Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. defined in 1963,” according to the official website. August 28 will mark the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The virtual march on Thursday will be hosted by April Ryan and it will feature remarks from NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Cory Booker, actor Mahershala Ali, Stacey Abrams, and more. Speakers are expected to call for police accountability reform and to energize voters for the November elections. The event will also advocate economic empowerment and equitable access to health care, education, and the voting booths. 

The virtual and in-person marches are occurring amid worldwide protests for yet another police shooting this past Sunday. Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The officer has recently been identified as Rusten Sheskey and the shooting is now under federal investigation by the Department of Justice, according to CBS News. Blake survived the shooting but according to family members, he is now paralyzed.

Thirty-one-year-old Trayford Pellerin of Louisiana was also shot by the police this past weekend, however, his injuries were fatal. All the officers involved were put on administrative leave. Charges have yet to be brought on anyone.

The 2020 Virtual March on Washington is set to start at 8 p.m. ET and it can be viewed live online at 2020march.com. The tentative schedule of speakers can be viewed below. 

  • 8:10pm: Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO
  • 8:18pm: Rep. Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14)
  • 8:20pm: Rev. Al Sharpton
  • 8:22pm: Mahershala Ali, actor and activist
  • 8:24pm: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)
  • 8:27pm: Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League
  • 8:34pm: Sherilynn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)
  • 8:37pm: David Johns, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition
  • 8:39pm: Vanita Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
  • 8:47pm: Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • 8:50pm: Dr. Jamal Bryant, pastor
  • 8:51pm: Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-29)
  • 8:54pm: Performance from Lisa Ramey
  • 8:57pm: Teresa Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women
  • 9:00pm: Roxanne Taylor, filmmaker
  • 9:01pm: Sheryl Underwood, comedian and actress
  • 9:03pm: Stacey Abrams, New York Times bestselling author and voting rights activist
  • 10:11pm: Performance from Macy Gray

