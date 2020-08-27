CLOSE
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players, Doesn’t Care About Black People

Way to tell your old Black teammates how you really feel.

NFL legend Brian Urlacher doesn’t care about Black people. That’s the only way to explain a headass message the former Chicago Bears linebacker posted on Instagram where he expressed disdain for NBA players having the nerve to go on strike in order to protest racial injustice.

On Instagram, Urlacher invoked spectacular yet tragic on-field performance from Brett Favre, as evidence that Black basketball players need to shut up and dribble.

“Brett Farve played the MNF game the day his died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” reads Urlacher’s note. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Where do we begin? The Black man Urlacher is referring to, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back on Sunday by Kenosha, WI police, while he was unarmed. It wasn’t until after he was wounded that the cops found the knife in his car’s floorboard. No matter what the alleged warrant is for, it does not not justify shooting a man, while he is surrounded by police officers, seven times in the back.

As for the NBA players deciding not to play, they felt playing a game while Black people are still being brutalized and treated as less than human was a no go. And it wasn’t just for Mr. Blake, it was for victims like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and a too-long list of hashtagged names. It is absolutely obscene, nefarious and racist that Urlacher would equate the murders of said Black people at the hands of police to the passing of Farve’s father from natural causes.

Common sense Twitter is currently dragging Urlacher by his possibly CTE-infected head. Those who are supporting him, are clearly on the vehemently racist side of history.

Don’t be like Brian Urlacher.

https://twitter.com/SBN_Ricky/status/1299033319003377664

