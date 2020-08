An officer-involved shooting took place on Interstate 95 and Interstate 895 in Howard County, Maryland on Friday Morning. The incident took place during a traffic stop leaving one person dead. The officer involved suffered minor injuries.

No reports as of yet on what led to the shooting.

Source | WUSA 9

