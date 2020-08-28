White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC Protest, Gets Jaw Tapped & Police Protection [Video]

In case any of you culturally insensitive or blatantly racist white people have yet to get the memo, Blackface is forever a no go. Nevertheless, a goofy white dude rolled up to a protest in Washington, DC in blackface and eventually got sucker-punched in the jaw.

A crowd was gathered near the White House—near the street painted with Black Lives Matter—protesting the Republican National Convention. Participants were none too pleased at the bigoted bro, and let him know that he had to go. Someone can be heard yelling “Get out of here.”

The cops were actually escorting him away, and that’s when the video footage kicks off. As the racist troll is being told to keep it moving, a man rolls up quickly punches him in the jaw. The fade issuer runs off while police give chase.

Unfortunately, his cardio wasn’t up to par and the cops eventually caught up with him (someone in plain clothes, because the uniformed officers looked winded after about 30 feet…no shots). Hey, we’re not condoning interrupting police officers doing their duty, but we’re always in support of wanton racists getting punched in the face.

Also, it should come as no surprise, while the blackface idiot (read: provocateur) was protected, multiple protesters were arrested.

Tension between protesters and police (MPD) broke out when a counterprotester showed up in blackface. A protester slapped him, and was then chased by police. Should be clear counterprotester came here to provoke (again, he was in blackface). 1/3: pic.twitter.com/7W1TipXQ0P — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) August 28, 2020

We have yet to learn the fate of the hero who issued the quick fade beyond his likely arrest. But we’re glad he wasn’t shot in the back because, ‘Murica.

Chaotic scene just erupted in DC after a man in blackface showed up at Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #DC pic.twitter.com/Q18TAli073 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Guess who got eased into the back of a squad car and asked if he needed anything? One guess.

Think about how safe this WHITE man knew he would be PROTECTED by police to show up in BLACKFACE. This man was NOT arrested for showing up to a #BlackLivesMatter protest in BLACKFACE in DC, but they arrested an @occupydc202 protestor. pic.twitter.com/1XUyCH5KSk — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) August 28, 2020

White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC Protest, Gets Jaw Tapped & Police Protection [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

