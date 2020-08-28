CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Jeff Bezos Is The First Person Worth $200 Billion [VIDEO]

With all the drama surrounding the Miller family, Romeo speaks out.

He shared that he wants his uncle C-Murder out by any means necessary but his father Master P is dealing with a lot.  On the viral show, “In Mix” he says that everybody blames his father for everything but also has his own personal issues to deal with.

Well, Jeff Bezos seems to not have any problems.  He is now the first person ever to be worth $200 billion!

 

We've seen Romeo Miller grow up in the public eye and it's been a joy to watch (both figuratively and physically speaking!) With almost 20 years in the business, here's a look at his transition from "lil" Romeo to Mr. Miller:

Hot Spot: Jeff Bezos Is The First Person Worth $200 Billion [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

