Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson Addresses Her Beef With Beyonce’ [WATCH]

After years of an unspoken beef, Keri Hilson finally speaks out.

She addressed how her feud with Beyonce’ started very early on in her career which she says was caused by the record label.

In other news, Dr. Dre’s wife refuses to give up some of the things from their Malibu home amidst their divorce.

Also in relationship news, there are rumors that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna may be rekindling their flame.

 

[caption id="attachment_845585" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Dave Simpson / Getty[/caption] Keri Hilson is an R&B singer and a talented one at that, we just wanted to remind you of that fact before we get into this wild story. However, the beautiful Ms. Hilson hitched a ride on the Hotep train and connected the spread of coronavirus to 5G cellular waves but hopped off after management told her to knock it off. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Hilson, 37, is obviously bored like the rest of America and shut-in with nothing but time on her hands and came across a video posted by Instagram personality and natural health advocate @Chakabars. The singer posted a video originally shared by @Chakabars that featured a man going into a really sideways theory about the cause of coronavirus which suggests that China created COVID-19 with the use of 5G radio waves. “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!” Hilson shared on Monday (March 16). WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! She added, “I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19.connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable.” After Twitter began taking aim at her supporting the theory and blasting holes in it, she returned in afternoon to write the following: Management has asked me to delete vid/articles. I appreciate good discourse on unconventional thinking. Let’s all just be safe out there, cuz whatever the cause the virus a real thing. May God be with us…prayers to alllllll. While the tweets and images are gone, the roasting from Twitter remains and we’ve got those reactions listed out below. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary's Tea: Keri Hilson Addresses Her Beef With Beyonce' [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

