Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In Prison After Being Charged With Murder

"Prosecutors charged Rittenhouse with 5 felonies -- the 3 others are 2 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide."

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob Blake protesters lose their lives and left one person injured.

TMZ obtained the criminal report that was released on Thursday (Aug.27), and it detailed what allegedly went down in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that fatal night. According to the report, Joseph Rosenbaum was the first man Rittenhouse encountered and shot after Rosenbaum reportedly threw something at him before he was fatally shot prosecutors say. Rosenbaum, who appeared to be unarmed, only threw a plastic bag at the MAGA vigilante.

The report details the struggle that ensued between Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse, where Rosenbaum allegedly reached for Rittenhouse’s AR-15 before falling to ground following four “loud bangs.” We also learn about the other two encounters involving the second man, Anthony Huber, who was fatally shot plus unarmed and Gaige Grosskreutz, who appeared to be armed.

Per TMZ:

The complaint also says Rosenbaum leaned in toward Rittenhouse — apparently trying to reach for his gun according to a witness — and then fell to the ground after 4 loud bangs. Then Rittenhouse got on his cellphone to make a call, and prosecutors say he was overheard saying, “I just killed somebody” as he ran away. He’s been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for Rosenbaum’s death.
Rittenhouse is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide (murder in most states) of Anthony Huber. Prosecutors say Huber — seen with a skateboard in several videos — approached Rittenhouse, who was lying on his back and appeared to reach for Rittenhouse’s gun. According to the complaint, Rittenhouse fired a round, sending Huber staggering away before collapsing to the ground and dying from a gunshot wound.
All told, prosecutors charged Rittenhouse with 5 felonies — the 3 others are 2 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
That last count was for allegedly shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, who prosecutors say appeared to be armed, and suffered one non-lethal gunshot wound.If Rittenhouse is convicted, he is looking at life in prison for the first-degree intentional homicide charge for killing Huber. He was also slapped with one misdemeanor for having a dangerous weapon while being under the age of 18.

