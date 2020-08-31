CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City, County Still In Need Of Election Judges

US-POLITICS-VOTE-MIAMI-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

With just over 60 days left until the November general election, local boards are still trying to fill vacancies for election judges.

According to the state elections board, Baltimore, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Talbot counties, as well as Baltimore City, need more Republican election judges, while Allegany County is searching for more Democratic election judges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Gov. Larry Hogan said last week that more than 11,000 people have signed up to be election judges this fall.

To learn more about how to be an election judge, click here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City, County Still In Need Of Election Judges  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…

The film will also follow Mamie Till Mobley and her fight for justice for her son.
08.31.20
Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even…

The author and public speaker gives multiple accounts.
08.31.20
Black National Convention Will Put Forth Political Agenda…

Actors, activists and organizers will join the Friday event.
08.31.20
Jacob Blake’s Dad Says Speaking To Joe Biden…

Mr. Blake says he spoke to Biden and Harris for a full hour and felt comforted afterwards as President Obama's…
08.31.20
White Man In Blackface Rolled Up To DC…

In case any of you white people have yet to get the memo, Blackface is forever a no go. Nevertheless,…
08.31.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says

Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha, WI police officer on Sunday, prompting massive protests and strikes by professional…
08.28.20
Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players,…

NFL legend Brian Urlacher doesn't care about Black people. That's the only way to explain a headass message the former…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Close