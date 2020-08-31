Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black Joggers: ‘You Africans Are So (Expletive) Violent’

A video has gone viral showing a woman spewing racist comments towards a group of Black women in Los Angeles.

According to ABC7, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the three Black women — Brittany, Jessyka and Raquel — were on their Sunday morning run at Dockweiler State Beach.

The video shows a woman calling the police, claiming the group of Black women had attacked her. “I’m calling the police. This woman just hit me,” the woman in the video says.

“You guys are so violent. You Africans are so (expletive) violent,” the woman later said. “You’re an African, right? I’m trying to get a description.”

The group initially encountered the woman at the start of their run, then they recorded the video on their way back.

“I have to expose this, so I actually caught up to her and was like, ‘Tell me again what you said.’ And that’s when I started recording and she just continued,” Brittany told ABC7.

The ladies said they were also called the N-word, according to CBSLA.

“She said Black lives don’t matter, your life doesn’t matter, you need to go back to Africa. She said I’ll get you the cheapest flight back to Africa,” Brittany told CBSLA.

Later in the clip, the woman talks on the phone and she says she was attacked from behind. “I need a paramedic. I need an ambulance. My environment has been harmed by this African black person,” the unidentified woman says.

One of the ladies who experienced the racist rant said she filed a report with LAPD. El Segundo police said the woman in the video made contact with a police officer, however, she was told to reach out to LAPD. She didn’t want to file charges.

“I didn’t think this would ever happen in Los Angeles,” Brittany told ABC7. “I haven’t experienced it. It was a very sobering experience. It just reminded us, as we see everything happening around us, this can happen in our backyard.”

The clip comes amid countless other videos of people — mostly white women — calling the police on Black people for the most minuscule things. The frequency of such clips has resulted in the name “Karen” being used for racist, over-surveilling white women. These videos along with recent outrage from police shootings have put more pressure on institutions and citizens to do anti-racist work.

“What we’re hoping to leave people with is that encouragement to confront the hate and racism that they see in their inner circles. It’s unfortunate that people still feel this way but it can’t be on people of color alone to fix,” Raquel told CBSLA.

