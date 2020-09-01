CLOSE
Police Searching For Victim, Suspect In Viral Video Of Man Attacked With Brick

Source: By Eve Livesey / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera hitting another man with a brick on Sunday.

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

One of the men began to walk away when the other picked up two bricks, approached the other man and struck him in the back of the head. The man then ran away, leaving the victim on the ground.

Police have still not located the victim despite reaching out to local hospitals and medical centers. They’re trying to make sure he’s okay, the department said.

“It happened so fast,” one witness, who did not want to be identified, told WJZ. “When I saw him running I thought he was running to talk to the guy.”

The neighbor told CBS Baltimore he asked the victim if he wanted an ambulance, but the man said he was okay.

Detectives are investigating this incident and seeking any information, including camera footage between the times of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore Police Department.

Police Searching For Victim, Suspect In Viral Video Of Man Attacked With Brick  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Close