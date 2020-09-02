CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry may be the face of what is considered “The American Dream.”

In a new feature written by Forbes, the magazine not only confirms that Perry’s kingmaker status in Hollywood is more secure than ever, he’s also the newest Black billionaire.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 51-year-old according to Forbes has earned $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005 and currently has a ViacmonCBS deal that pays $150 million a year for new content and also includes equity in BET’s new streaming service, BET+. Perry’s not only enjoyed the fruits of his hard work, he’s splurged a little with homes in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, not to mention two planes. Not bad for a man who was once writing plays in his car in New Orleans while homeless.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ ” Perry told the publication. “[It] means you were poor as hell.” It also makes success sweeter. “Ownership changes everything.”

Read the full Forbes profile on Perry HERE from his beginning in New Orleans, the Madea plays that became a cultural and Hollywood revelation and how he’s managing to film an entire season of primetime television in 11 days.

RELATED: Tyler Perry’s Madea Gets A Virtual Museum

RELATED: Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About Prince Harry And Meghan Living In His Mansion

RELATED: Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Tyler Perry

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
LA Cops Shoot & Kill Dijon Kizzee Over…

While they first said he was armed with a gun during the encounter, they now say he was unarmed as…
09.02.20
President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob…

To use the former business mogul's words, Trump referred to the Kenosha, Wisc. officer as a "choker" under pressure.
09.02.20
RIP Damian Daniels: Everything To Know About Military…

Damian Daniels was a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home…
09.02.20
Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On…

Her mother, boyfriend and witnesses are set to be interviewed.
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”

According to Wikipedia, Sundown towns, also known as sunset towns, gray towns, or sundowner towns, are all-white cities or neighborhoods in the United…
09.01.20
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black…

The victims recount the Los Angeles incident.
09.01.20
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…

The film will also follow Mamie Till Mobley and her fight for justice for her son.
08.31.20
Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even…

The author and public speaker gives multiple accounts.
08.31.20
Close