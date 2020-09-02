CLOSE
Local
Home

State Lawmaker To Introduce Bill To Split HBCUs From University Of Maryland System

Rickey Smiley Step Show WERQ FM

Source: Robin Akinwale / Robin Akinwale, WERQ FM

A delegate is pushing to have three HBCUs cut ties with the University of Maryland System.

Del. Julian Ivey, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, will introduce The Maryland HBCU Independence Act.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If passed, Bowie State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore would cut ties with USM. Each university will have its own 15-member Board of Regents made up of HBCU alumni and current students.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In a statement about his bill, Ivey said the HBCUs need to have the same amount of flexibility that Morgan State University has. He feels USM hasn’t prioritized support for the HBCUs.

What do you think? Should the HBCUs break away from USM?

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

State Lawmaker To Introduce Bill To Split HBCUs From University Of Maryland System  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner…

The civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the most recent police shooting of…
09.02.20
LA Cops Shoot & Kill Dijon Kizzee Over…

While they first said he was armed with a gun during the encounter, they now say he was unarmed as…
09.02.20
President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob…

To use the former business mogul's words, Trump referred to the Kenosha, Wisc. officer as a "choker" under pressure.
09.02.20
RIP Damian Daniels: Everything To Know About Military…

Damian Daniels was a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On…

Her mother, boyfriend and witnesses are set to be interviewed.
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”

According to Wikipedia, Sundown towns, also known as sunset towns, gray towns, or sundowner towns, are all-white cities or neighborhoods in the United…
09.01.20
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black…

The victims recount the Los Angeles incident.
09.01.20
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Close