CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 2, 2020: Presidential Candidates Hit The Road — 39 Children Rescued — Freed After 44 Years

1. Presidential Candidates Travel to Key States

2. U.S. Marshals Find 39 Missing Children in Georgia During ‘Operation Not Forgotten’

3. Coronavirus Update: Engineers Find Pneumonia-Related Bacteria in Schools Shut Down During the Pandemic

4. Wrongfully-Convicted Black Man Freed After Serving 44 Years

5. Why Meme Account “Daquan” Is The Focus Of A $85 Million Deal

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 2, 2020: Presidential Candidates Hit The Road — 39 Children Rescued — Freed After 44 Years  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner…

The civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the most recent police shooting of…
09.02.20
LA Cops Shoot & Kill Dijon Kizzee Over…

While they first said he was armed with a gun during the encounter, they now say he was unarmed as…
09.02.20
President Donald Trump Compares Cop Who Shot Jacob…

To use the former business mogul's words, Trump referred to the Kenosha, Wisc. officer as a "choker" under pressure.
09.02.20
RIP Damian Daniels: Everything To Know About Military…

Damian Daniels was a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Breonna Taylor Documentary Sets A Premiere Date On…

Her mother, boyfriend and witnesses are set to be interviewed.
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”

According to Wikipedia, Sundown towns, also known as sunset towns, gray towns, or sundowner towns, are all-white cities or neighborhoods in the United…
09.01.20
Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black…

The victims recount the Los Angeles incident.
09.01.20
‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha…

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors…
08.31.20
Trump-Loving Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse Looking At Life In…

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in jail following the shooting incident that saw 2 Jacob…
08.31.20
Close