Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot At Adele Because of Jamaica

One loooooove....

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

For a while now, Adele has been teasing a dramatic lifestyle change when she was randomly posting pictures of her slowly losing weight and becoming a brand new person, but no one expected her to change entire cultures too and turn into Kodak “White.”

After social media accused Adele of cultural appropriation, fans began to wonder about the whereabouts of Tom Hanks’ son, Chet, who’s been known to use a faux-Jamaican accent from time to time (which still sounds better than Method Man’s Jamaican accent in The Wackness). Well, he’s heard y’all calling his name and took to social media to profess his thirst for the UK singer.

Whether it was the new waist, Jamaican bikini top, or the Bantu knots she’s suddenly sporting, Chet Hanks seems to like what he’s seen and put it out there that he wants Adele to slide into his DM’s as soon as possible. Posting a video of himself completely rocking out to the singer’s hit “Set Fire to the Rain,” Chet seems to be entranced by the vocals as he sings along to the cut.

As if that wasn’t enough of a clue of his new crush, Chet’s caption to the post might as well have been an invitation to naughty town as he wrote “PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.”

Some people hide the thirst, Chet Hanks lets you know he needs a pint of that London pride in his life.

Check out the post below and let us know if you’d like to see this all-white couple turning up at the next West Indian parade or something.

Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot At Adele Because of Jamaica  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

