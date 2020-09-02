CLOSE
Mayor Will Not Move Baltimore Into Friday’s Stage 3 Of Reopening

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Mayor Jack Young announced on Wednesday morning that Baltimore City will not be moving into Phase 3 with the rest of Maryland.

“While some parts of the state may feel ready to move into phase three, that is not the case for Baltimore City. The data for Baltimore looks promising and we anticipate moving to phase two next week,” Mayor Jack Young said.

Governor Hogan announced on Tuesday that Maryland will move into Phase 3 on Friday at 5PM.

