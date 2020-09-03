CLOSE
MTA Proposing Service Cuts Due To Coronavirus

MTA Link Bus

Source: Cheryl Fields / ATU Local 1300

The coronavirus pandemic is causing the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration to cut back on service.

If approved, there would be a 20% reduction of local bus service as well as decreased commuter bus and MARC train service starting in January 2021.

About 25 bus lines would be cut and the MTA would eliminate all express routes linking Baltimore’s suburbs to the city.

City leaders as well as leaders in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties issued a joint statement Tuesday evening, saying the cuts hurt the poorest in the region, from students to essential workers who rely on public transit.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is asking Gov. Larry Hogan to reconsider.

“I know the pandemic has really crippled a lot of funding for a lot of agencies and federal programming, but MTA is a vital—it’s like life and death that people are able to get to their jobs, that people who don’t have cars can still get to the hospital for their appointments, go get food,” Young said.

Public hearings will be held to discuss the changes. Click here for details.

Source: CBS Baltimore

MTA Proposing Service Cuts Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

