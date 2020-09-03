CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 3, 2020: Spotlight on Kenosha — New Federal Eviction Ban — Planned Parenthood Racist Roots

1. Sadly, Kenosha Police Shooting Makes the Wisconsin Town the Destination of Presidential Candidates

What You Need To Know:

In advance of today’s scheduled campaign trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Joe Biden called for criminal charges against police who shot Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake

2. Planned Parenthood Denounces Its Racist Founder

What You Need To Know:

Planned Parenthood has joined the ranks of companies and institutions nationwide who have recently taken accountability for its ties to racism and bigotry.

3. Coronavirus Update: New Federal Eviction Ban Enacted to Stop the Spread of Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

A new eviction ban is being enacted through the CDC is halting evictions nationwide through December for those hurt financially during the pandemic.

4. Fabiana Pierre-Louis Makes History as the First Black Woman on New Jersey Supreme Court

What You Need To Know:

History was made in New Jersey this week as Fabiana Pierre-Louis was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as a Justice on the state’s highest court.

5. How The First Black-owned Bank With $1 Billion In Assets Can Close The Racial Wealth Gap

What You Need To Know:

The first Black-owned bank to reach $1 billion assets has been created, due to the merger of City First Bank of D.C. in Washington and Los Angeles-based Broadway Federal Bank.

 

