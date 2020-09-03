NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Donald Trump A “Joke” For Defunding Threat To Democratic Cities

Donald Trump‘s contempt for democratic states that he has no chance of winning in November’s elections is as obvious as his orange tanned peel, but now he’s taking his hatred for blue states to another level as he’s threatening to pull federal funding for places like New York City, Portland and Seattle as they’ve allowed people to protest as the constitution allows them to.

According to the New York Daily News, Donald Trump recently signed a memo ordering federal agencies to send reports to the White House budget office detailing funds allotted to cities in an attempt to punish them for letting people protest police brutality and citing the rise in shootings as reasoning for the move.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” the memo reads. “(I)t is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”

Smelling a purely political ploy to appease the MAGA base, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for one is not impressed and was quick to call out Donald Trump for his hateful antics. After referring to Trump as “Maniacal” and a “Joke” (no lies detected so far), Cuomo slammed Trump as the most disliked disgrace in American history.

“We’re talking about the worst president for New York City in history,” Cuomo said during an evening call with reporters. “Those who know him best, like him least. That’s true of New York City, that’s true of his own family,” adding “He was dismissed as a clown in New York City, those who know him best, like him least.”

Cuomo then pointed out that Trump can’t even walk down the street of his hometown without proper protection saying, “Forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he wants to walk down the streets in New York City.”

Cuomo's right. Donald Trump is so hated in his hometown of New York City that he's changed his permanent residence to the much more friendly state of Florida. Knowing that New York City can lose billions if Donald Trump goes through with his threat of pulling federal funding from the states education, child care, Medicaid funds, Cuomo called continue to call out the "tabloid cartoon" for his divisive leadership. "He thinks he's a king. He's not," the governor said. "There's a Constitution and law, not that he knows anything about that. He's not going to do anything because there are laws. I don't believe anything will come of this it's just a political statement. "It's cheap, it's political and it's gratuitous," he added. We know Andrew Cuomo said what we all feel, but chances are that in doing so he just gave the most vindictive person in power more reason to go through with his diabolical plan.

