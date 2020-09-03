Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For ‘Still’ Video [WATCH]

Teyana Taylor shares a powerful visual for “Still” from her album titled, The Album.

The producer paid homage to the Black Lives Matter movement to shine a light on the lives lost or affected over the years from police brutality. Starting with a famous Malcolm X speech, the video then lists the names of victims of racism from as recent as George Floyd, Sean Reed, and Ahmaud Arbery to known names from the past like Emmett Till and Rodney King.

Taylor reminisced on Black powerful leaders by dressing like Malcolm X and Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton. You can also see her depicting Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, and Elijah McClain in the video.

The Auntie’s Production also featured archived footage from previous and recent protests, clips of police brutality incidents, and 911 calls.

She shared her feelings in a recent Instagram post saying, “We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives. Where’s our healing?”

“I shot this video a few months ago & it’s crazy how to this day our cry for love is STILL so relevant today and plans to be for a very long time smh! WE DEMAND CHANGE!!! There wasn’t one day that went by in the editing room that I didn’t shed a tear. Smh This project means so much to me and I’m honored to finally be able to share with you.”

Watch Taylor’s powerful ode below.

