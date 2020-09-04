CLOSE
Local
Home

Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday

only clouds

Source: xril / Getty

Thursday night’s severe weather left considerably damage in areas south of Baltimore such as Anne Arundel County.

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down just south of Annapolis in Edgewater.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue, a large tree also crashed into someone’s home.

Back in Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power. As of Friday, a majority of power has been restored with only less than 5,000 customers left without power.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…

One of the most beloved sporting leagues in the world is attempting to right their past wrongs. Roger Goodell is…
09.04.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.04.20
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls Donald Trump A…

Smelling a purely political ploy to appease the MAGA base, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for one is not impressed…
09.04.20
11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist…

According to published reports, 11-year old Nevaeh Thomas was playing with a group of friends outside an apartment complex near Shawnee…
09.03.20
Pro-Police Facebook Group Calls For Montauk Brewing Company…

As America becomes more divided, more tribal and more racist under the watch of the Divider-In-Chief, Donald “Treasonous” Trump, companies…
09.03.20
Save The Date! Kamala Harris Expected To Humble…

Joe Biden would square off against Donald Trump as the 2020 election rapidly approaches. But while those two will have…
09.03.20
SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner…

The civil unrest following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the most recent police shooting of…
09.02.20
LA Cops Shoot & Kill Dijon Kizzee Over…

While they first said he was armed with a gun during the encounter, they now say he was unarmed as…
09.02.20
Close