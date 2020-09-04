CLOSE
Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime

The news of Wendy Williams biopic has been buzzing about for a while. But now, there are concrete details about the project coming to Lifetime.

According to a press release from the network, production on the film is set to begin this month. Actress Ciera Payton, known for her roles in “The Oval” and “She’s Gotta Have It” will play the role of Williams in the film tentatively titled Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic. Morocco Omari (known for his roles in “P-Valley” and “Empire”) will star as Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter. 

The film will be directed by Darren Grant known for his work “The Chi” and “God Friended Me.”

The project will also be accompanied by a feature-length documentary on Williams.

Williams will executive produce detailing the highs and lows of her life throughout the years. Williams, who had made a name for herself dishing on celebrity gossip, recently found herself as a Hot Topic.

The press release states, “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

In the documentary to follow, Williams is set to “shed her private persona and speaks directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood.”

The script for the biopic will be written by Leigh Davenport (“Run the World” and “Boomerang.”)

Ciera Payton seems to be the perfect casting choice. Check out pictures of her below. 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

