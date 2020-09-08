CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 8, 2020: Cowboys May Join the Movement — Jacob Blake Speaks Out — Remembering Lou Brock

1. Dallas Cowboys May Join the Movement Against Racial Injustice

“America’s Team” may be having an epiphany about its namesake. In surprising news, members of the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly considering kneeling during the national anthem.

2. Update: Jacob Blake Speaks Out And Daniel Prude’s Family Seek Justice

Kenosha, Wisconsin — Jacob Blake Speaks Out

In a powerful video posted Saturday night, Jacob Blake, made a plea to supporters to “stick together.” The 29-year-old Black man, shot seven times by Kenosha policeman, Rusten Sheskey, two weeks ago, spoke to his peers, “I just want to say, to all the young cats out there and even the older ones, there’s a lot more life to live out there.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Health Officials Anticipate Covid-19 Spike After Busy Labor Day

Nearly 1 million people traveled through U.S. airports on Friday, kicking off the Labor Day holiday weekend and setting a new pandemic-era high.  

4. The Only Burglar I Ever Loved

Like most folks, I can’t stand a thief…unless it was the base burglar himself, Lou Brock.

5. Stay Full: Black-Owned Restaurants Should Issue “Dining Bonds”

The coronavirus outbreak has derailed the restaurant industry at an alarming rate, with an increasing number of states and regions enforcing population lockdowns and closing “non-essential” businesses.

 

