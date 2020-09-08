Rep. Kweisi Mfume Responds To Trump’s ‘Worst In The Nation’ Tweet About Baltimore

Donald Trump once again endorsed Kimberly Klacik in the race for Maryland’s 7th congressional district over the holiday weekend.
Baltimore, caught in the crossfire in a series of tweets on Sunday morning. Trump urged voters to elect Klacik saying:
In a statement on Monday (September 7), Rep. Kweisi Mfume said Klacik and the president “deserve each other.” He urged Trump to focus more on the coronavirus pandemic rather than bashing Baltimore.
“Donald Trump and my opponent are two of a kind. They love each other, but more importantly they deserve each other. Mr. Trump will soon find out that he can’t tell the people of Baltimore City, Baltimore County or Howard County how to vote, or who to vote for. Instead of Baltimore bashing how about showing a little leadership in the middle of a pandemic Mr. President… Now tweet that!” Mfume said.
