CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 9, 2020: DeJoy Under The Microscope — Breonna Taylor Update — Free Hotspots to Students

1. Postmaster Campaign Donations Conduct Under Congressional Microscope

What You Need To Know:

Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, he, of the recent alleged mail-in ballot slow down controversy, is embroiled in yet another high profile inquest regarding possible malfeasance.

2. Breonna Taylor Updates

What You Need To Know:

Louisville, Kentucky — Derby Day Protests

Amid chants of “No Justice, No Race,” thousands of activists marched outside of the Kentucky Derby and around the city Saturday calling for charges to be filed against Louisville police in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor almost six months ago.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

3. Coronavirus Update: T-Mobile Pledges to Give Free Hotspots to Students for Remote Learning

What You Need To Know:

Without reliable internet, low-income students nationwide are falling behind because they can’t connect to participate in remote learning.

4. Black Man Detained By Police While Jogging is Offered a Job as a Deputy Sheriff

What You Need To Know:

Another Black man was recently detained by police as he exercised in a predominantly white neighborhood in Florida.

5. Why Tennis Is One Of The Most Lucrative & Overlooked Sports In 2020

What You Need To Know:

With the U.S. Open in full swing people are easily reminded that sports have long been the great equalizer, allowing historically oppressed African Americans to compete at the highest levels, while building generational wealth.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 9, 2020: DeJoy Under The Microscope — Breonna Taylor Update — Free Hotspots to Students  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…

Jacob Blake has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice…
09.08.20
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

To get the answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.
09.07.20
Conspiracy Theory Origins: How Pro-Trump QAnon Is Eerily…

QAnon's beliefs are rooted in many of the same things that brought us the Salem Witch Trials, including religious extremism…
09.08.20
Never Forget: Trump’s Military Slander Includes Disrespecting Sgt.…

Trump has a long and detailed history of disrespecting American servicemen, especially those who have died for their country. Case…
09.07.20
More Formerly Incarcerated Black People Need to Vote.…

The democratic process of voting has long excluded people based on what is known as criminal disenfranchisement laws—meaning each state…
09.07.20
How To Stop Cops From Killing People Suffering…

Police frequently encounter people with psychiatric disabilities when someone calls 911 about a person acting unusually in public. If police…
09.07.20
Joe Biden Calls Jacob Blake To Check On…

According to published reports, Joe Biden was on the ground of the Wisconsin town to attend a community town hall…
09.08.20
Y’All Apologize To Kap?: The NFL Will Paint…

One of the most beloved sporting leagues in the world is attempting to right their past wrongs. Roger Goodell is…
09.04.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Close