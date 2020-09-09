CLOSE
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Should Be Charged

It's been nearly six months since Louisville police officers killed the 26-year-old EMT.

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky’s attorney general is set to decide “very soon” whether to charge one, some or all of the officers involved with the botched no-knock warrant that led to Breonna Taylor‘s killing earlier this year, according to a new report. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is finally presenting the findings from his office’s completed investigation into the shooting that happened nearly six months ago, local news outlet WAVE reported Wednesday.

“The presentation was expected to take at least two days,” WAVE reported, but it was unclear when it began. If it started Tuesday, then the grand jury could make its decision before the week’s end.

Cameron — a Black Republican and avid supporter of Donald Trump who has been described as Mitch McConnell‘s “protégé” — and his office have been accused of both politicizing the case and dragging their feet when it came to bringing charges.

He was criticized for speaking at the Republican National Convention last month instead of working on Taylor’s investigation and prosecutors working for him were recently accused of trying to slander Taylor’s reputation through duplicitous means.

In particular, lawyers for Taylor’s family slammed reports that local prosecutors offered Taylor’s incarcerated ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover a plea deal if he would claim she was a co-defendant in his drug case.

The reported plea deal suggests that law enforcement was desperately looking for a way to incriminate Taylor and assassinate her character in death, which could prevent the case from progressing and keep the officers involved in the shooting from being arrested and charged with any crimes at all nearly six months after she was killed in her own home while sleeping.

Glover, however, refused to lie to police about Taylor, who was employed as an EMT and working on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

On March 13, Taylor was shot eight times by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after they botched the execution of a “no-knock” warrant that was later found out to have been served at the wrong address. The failed raid succeeded in killing Taylor and wounding her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who used his legally owned gun to shoot at the front door suspecting an intruder. Walker is now suing the LMPD, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Louisville/Jefferson County metro government for $10.5 million in part because he said the cops tried “to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder” by initially charging him with a crime.

Meanwhile, all of the officers involved have remained free and avoided any criminal charges.

Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Should Be Charged  was originally published on newsone.com

