Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here's Why Dr. Collier Doesn't Suggest Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]

Recently President Donald Trump has said that the coronavirus vaccine will be available just in time for the November election date and Dr. Collier shares his opinion.

Our health expert says do not get the vaccine because it has not been vetted.

AstraZeneca, a U.K. had to pause its COVID-19 vaccine study because a patient experience reverse affects that was similar to having a stroke.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s explanation of why you should not get the upcoming coronavirus vaccine.

Here's Why Dr. Collier Doesn't Suggest Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

