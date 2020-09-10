CLOSE
20-Year-Old Shot & Killed After Breaking Into Northeast Baltimore Home

A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

A 20-year-old man is dead after police said he was shot while breaking into a home in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday.

It happened on the 4100 block of Marx Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation uncovered the 20-year-old had just broken into the home when he was confronted by someone who lived there. The resident then shot the man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (410) 396-2100.

Source: CBS Baltimore

