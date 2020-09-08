Coronavirus Hospitalizations Flat As Total Cases Exceed 113K In Maryland

As of Tuesday, there are now 113,239 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department. There have been 3,663 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are flat with 365 people hospitalized.

The state’s positivity rate is now 3.68%.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers: By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 407 (22) Anne Arundel 8,857 (229) 11* Baltimore City 14,994 (450) 20* Baltimore County 16,347 (585) 23* Calvert 830 (27) 1* Caroline 572 (3) Carroll 1,796 (120) 3* Cecil 858 (30) 1* Charles 2,494 (93) 2* Dorchester 502 (8) Frederick 3,638 (120) 7* Garrett 64 Harford 2,676 (68) 4* Howard 4,627 (112) 6* Kent 277 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,766 (789) 39* Prince George’s 27,102 (780) 23* Queen Anne’s 589 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,164 (56) Somerset 207 (4) Talbot 497 (4) Washington 1,411 (35) Wicomico 1,667 (48) Worcester 897 (25) 1* Data not available (8) By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,156 10-19 8,637 (2) 20-29 20,820 (23) 1* 30-39 20,851 (47) 6* 40-49 18,502 (119) 3* 50-59 16,634 (294) 16* 60-69 11,235 (599) 13* 70-79 6,790 (915) 27* 80+ 5,614 (1,662) 78* Data not available (2) Female 59,912 (1,797) 76* Male 53,327 (1,866) 68* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 36,403 (1,501) 56* Asian (NH) 2,167 (136) 6* White (NH) 27,104 (1,550) 71* Hispanic 25,356 (426) 10* Other (NH) 5,229 (40) Data not available 16,980 (10) 1* You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.

Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.

Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites

You can find a map tracking cases in the state here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

