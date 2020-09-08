Coronavirus Hospitalizations Flat As Total Cases Exceed 113K In Maryland

As of Tuesday, there are now 113,239 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.
That’s according to the state health department. There have been 3,663 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are flat with 365 people hospitalized.
The state’s positivity rate is now 3.68%.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|407
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|8,857
|(229)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|14,994
|(450)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|16,347
|(585)
|23*
|Calvert
|830
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|572
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,796
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|858
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,494
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|502
|(8)
|Frederick
|3,638
|(120)
|7*
|Garrett
|64
|Harford
|2,676
|(68)
|4*
|Howard
|4,627
|(112)
|6*
|Kent
|277
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,766
|(789)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|27,102
|(780)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|589
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,164
|(56)
|Somerset
|207
|(4)
|Talbot
|497
|(4)
|Washington
|1,411
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,667
|(48)
|Worcester
|897
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(8)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,156
|10-19
|8,637
|(2)
|20-29
|20,820
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,851
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,502
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,634
|(294)
|16*
|60-69
|11,235
|(599)
|13*
|70-79
|6,790
|(915)
|27*
|80+
|5,614
|(1,662)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|59,912
|(1,797)
|76*
|Male
|53,327
|(1,866)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|36,403
|(1,501)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,167
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|27,104
|(1,550)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,356
|(426)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,229
|(40)
|Data not available
|16,980
|(10)
|1*
You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.
Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.
Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites
You can find a map tracking cases in the state here.
Source: CBS Baltimore
For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.
