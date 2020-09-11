Teen Girl Injured In Hit-And-Run In Randallstown

Baltimore County Police need your help to track down a car involved in a hit-and-run that left a teen girl injured.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday, September 4, on Liberty Road near Marriottsville Road in Randallstown.

Police said just as the 15-year-old victim was crossing the street, she fell down and was hit by a light-colored SUV or pickup truck heading westbound. The person behind the wheel of that car continued to drive after hitting her, making no attempt to stop.

The teen remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

