Howard County Remembers Victims Of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball along with County Police and Fire Departments honored and all who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The ceremony included paying tribute to four victims from Howard County with a remembrance wreath laying and flag raising ceremony.

“Nearly 19 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, we remain steadfast in our commitment to always remember those who lost their lives, including the four victims from Howard County,” said Ball. “At our remembrance ceremony, we will pay tribute to the loved ones we lost on that tragic day and honor those who live on with the belief that hope will always triumph over despair.”

