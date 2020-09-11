CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To The Buzz Around Real Housewives of Salt Lake City [WATCH]

The word of the tea is that Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is seriously nervous about the premiere of her newest show, “Get Ya Life!” Apparently there is a scene that he feels will make him look bad in the public eye.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Gary also drops all the tea on the newest franchise of Real Housewives.  The show is coming to Salt Lake City and it has a lot of buzz already.  The only black cast member has an interesting past.

Listen to the tea to get hip to what will premiere in November.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae

Continue reading Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae

Black Twitter Wants To Know Why Tamar Is Letting Her Son Sleep In Her Bed With Her & Her Bae

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3022330" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Tamar Braxton is making headlines again, but this time not for her Celebrity Big Brother beef, but a comment she made about her family dynamic on the show. Tamar revealed she allows her son Logan to sleep in the same bed as her and her Nigerian boyfriend who she calls T’Challa. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “See Logan’s five. He be in the bed with me and T’Challa!” she told Kandi Burruss during a candid chat on the popular reality TV show. When Kandi questioned how Vince feels about it, Tamar dismissed her ex-husband and claimed she wouldn’t mind if the shoe were on the other foot. “We not together! That’s not really his business,” Braxton said. “And if [Logan] did that with somebody that [Vince] looked like he was getting ready to get married to, why would I act a fool? I would want him to be close to her.” Tamar explained the dynamics, saying she sleeps in between Logan and T’ Challa so there’s no contact between the men. “He’ll come in and scoot me over,” she said. “I don’t play that. I don’t mess around with my kids. We live in an apartment, it’s not like I’m in my house.”Hmm. Tamar’s admission sparked a debate on #BlackTwitter about the inappropriateness of her comments. Little is known about Tamar’s hunky beau, leading people to think she’s making a naive decision. However, while discussing her relationship with the rest of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, she revealed, “I met T’Challa and now it’s a wrap again. But he didn’t date Black women, which is crazy,” she said. “He did not date Black women. It’s like, I’m attracted to men who don’t like Black women. Vince neither, remember that? Vince either.” Things that make you go hmm… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkJ8uPLwCgI&feature=youtu.be Keep scrolling for #BlackTwitter’s reaction to Tamar’s comments:

Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To The Buzz Around Real Housewives of Salt Lake City [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…

CNN aired a segment on Friday that's sure to get under his skin after the network pulled up the former…
09.11.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…

In short, the document stated that radicalized and armed white extremists present a "most lethal threat" to the United States…
09.10.20
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky's attorney general is set to decide "very soon" whether to charge one, some or…
09.10.20
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
09.10.20
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…

A financial report filed with the Federal Election Commission reveals how Kanye West has spent almost $7 million of his…
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community

While some cities continue to party like its 1999 some areas are still fighting for their lives against COVID-19. One…
09.09.20
Umar Johnson Blames ‘Quaker Grits’ And Black Consumers…

Umar Johnson blessed made a Labor Day social media appearance to explain in two words why the school for Black…
09.09.20
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…

Jacob Blake has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice…
09.08.20
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

To get the answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.
09.07.20
Close