CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert Finally Reunite! [WATCH]

The MAGA supports are coming after Cardi B. and they’re not playing nice.  A teenage Trump supporter released the rapper’s address on social media and threatened to burn her house down.  Because she’s so public with her disdain for Trump, she feels like it has made her a target.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In other news, Will Smith and Janet Hubert, the dark skin Aunt Viv have finally reunited!  After many years of rivalry, the two seen to have come to a common ground after Will Smith posted a photo to his Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

12 photos Launch gallery

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Continue reading Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Where Are They Now?

Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert Finally Reunite! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…

CNN aired a segment on Friday that's sure to get under his skin after the network pulled up the former…
09.11.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…

In short, the document stated that radicalized and armed white extremists present a "most lethal threat" to the United States…
09.10.20
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky's attorney general is set to decide "very soon" whether to charge one, some or…
09.10.20
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
09.10.20
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Pocket Change: Kanye West Has Personally Spent Nearly…

A financial report filed with the Federal Election Commission reveals how Kanye West has spent almost $7 million of his…
09.09.20
COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging South Florida’s Haitian Community

While some cities continue to party like its 1999 some areas are still fighting for their lives against COVID-19. One…
09.09.20
Umar Johnson Blames ‘Quaker Grits’ And Black Consumers…

Umar Johnson blessed made a Labor Day social media appearance to explain in two words why the school for Black…
09.09.20
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…

Jacob Blake has now recovered enough to speak out and talk to those who fought for him and social justice…
09.08.20
Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

To get the answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.
09.07.20
Close