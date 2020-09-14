Baltimore Police responded to a fatal Federal Hill shooting last night which was one of three overnight shootings and two homicides in the city.

The shooting happened Sunday night after 11, near the intersection of Battery Avenue and East Montgomery Street officers reported to the scene of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

This part of Federal Hill is not a usual location for shootings in the city.

According to Fox 45, within one week, Baltimore has seen nearly 50 shooting and 14 killings.

Federal Hill Shooting Was One Of 50 And 14 Killings In A Week For B’More was originally published on 92q.com

