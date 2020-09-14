CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Federal Hill Shooting Was One Of 50 And 14 Killings In A Week For B’More

Baltimore stabbing marks city's 300th homicide

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police responded to a fatal Federal Hill shooting last night which was one of three overnight shootings and two homicides in the city.

The shooting happened Sunday night after 11, near the intersection of Battery Avenue and East Montgomery Street officers reported to the scene of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

This part of Federal Hill is not a usual location for shootings in the city.

According to Fox 45, within one week, Baltimore has seen nearly 50 shooting and 14 killings.

Federal Hill Shooting Was One Of 50 And 14 Killings In A Week For B’More  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
George Floyd’s Family, Lawyers Rip ‘Blame The Dead’…

George Floyd's family and their lawyers ripped the defense team as the Hennepin County attorney were disqualified from prosecuting the…
09.14.20
CNN Slams President Donald Trump For Made-Up 9/11…

CNN aired a segment on Friday that's sure to get under his skin after the network pulled up the former…
09.11.20
No Duh: Homeland Security Says White Supremacy Is…

In short, the document stated that radicalized and armed white extremists present a "most lethal threat" to the United States…
09.10.20
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…

A grand jury empaneled by Kentucky's attorney general is set to decide "very soon" whether to charge one, some or…
09.10.20
Trump Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace…

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected on December 10.
09.10.20
Dallas Police Chief Who Once Defended Not Firing…

U. Reneé Hall -- the first Black woman to be chief of police in Dallas -- is set to step…
09.09.20
Close