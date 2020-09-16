CLOSE
Baltimore County Detective Fires At Robbery Suspect In Downtown Baltimore

An arrest attempt ended in shots fired in Downtown Baltimore on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police were attempting to arrest 2 robbery suspects at a hotel near Redwood and Calvert Streets around 2:15 p.m..

But, according to police, as the suspects came out, one ran back inside the hotel and another got inside of car, ramming the vehicle into the back of a police car when the suspect saw officers in the area.

When another detective approached the suspect in the car and ordered that person out of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly drove at the detective. That’s when the detective shot at the driver. The driver was able to get away.

Police do not know whether or not the suspect was hit. One suspect is in custody while another is still on the loose. The suspect’s car has since been recovered.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detective Fires At Robbery Suspect In Downtown Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

