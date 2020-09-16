CLOSE
New State Data Shows Covid-19 Disproportionately Affects Minorities

New Maryland Department of Health data shows the coronavirus disproportionately affects minority populations.

Officials said the data proves what many have speculated: COVID-19 disproportionately affects minorities.

“These same populations are exposed to poverty. They’re often living in crowded multi-generational housing. There has been a mass incarceration, particularly of Black and Latino men. There’s also an increase of these communities in the service sector, and they were considered essential during the pandemic,” said Dr. Sherita Golden, vice president and chief diversity officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Coronavirus cases are the highest among the Hispanic population, according to MDH report. For every 100,000 people, there were just over 4,000 cases. In the African American community, that number is just over 3,200, but the African American death rate is higher at 83.6 while it’s 66.8 for Hispanics.

