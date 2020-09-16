CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 16, 2020: Breonna Taylor Update — Ex-Felon Voting Rights — National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Update: Continue to Say Her Name, Breonna Taylor

What We Need To Know:

Six months after the March 13th shooting death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor in her home by Louisville, Kentucky police, her family has settled a civil lawsuit for $12 million.

1. Florida Republicans Push Back Against Florida Ex-Felons

What You Need To Know:

An appeals court has ruled against Florida’s former felons seeking to restore voting rights.

2. Living With Sickle Cell Anemia Everyday

What You Need To Know:

Black Lives Matter. Black Health Matters. Now more than ever as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we must talk about why Black health is more in jeopardy than our counterparts

3. Coronavirus Update: Democrats Launch Investigation into Alleged Altered Coronavirus Reports by Trump Administration

 

What You Need To Know:

Democratic lawmakers are launching an investigation into allegations that political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services are attempting to alter weekly coronavirus pandemic scientific reports issued by the CDC.

4. Fatal Shooting of Mentally Ill Man Sparks Protests

What You Need To Know:

The streets of Lancaster, Pennsylvania erupted in protest on Sunday after the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Munoz, a 27-year-old mentally ill man.

5. Exhausted: Goldman Sachs Finds 43% Of Black-Owned Businesses May Not Survive Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

It’s no secret that Black-owned businesses were the hardest hit by the pandemic, with Goldman Sachs finding that they continue to face a tougher road to recovery.

