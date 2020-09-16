Cardi B. and Offset are officially over. The W.A.P. rapper decided to file for divorce after three years of marriage and plans to have joint custody over their daughter Kulture.

In other news, Black Twitter is calling out to LeBron James to help his son! Bronny James went viral after posting a TikTok with a caucasian girl and the unofficial aunties, uncles, and cousins of Twitter are not happy. They want to put an end to this swirl of what looks like to be a relationship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Black Twitter Upset That Bronny James May Have A Vanilla Girlfriend [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com