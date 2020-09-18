CLOSE
Win A Free Digital Download Of Alicia Keys’ New Album “Alicia”

Billboard&apos;s Women In Music Event

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Alicia Keys

One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
