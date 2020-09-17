Ground To Break On East Baltimore $200 Million Redevelopment Plan

Baltimore’s Broadway East community is expected to transform with a major makeover that includes retail stores, fitness centers, and affordable housing.

In the coming days, $200 million dollars will be poured into the building that once housed the McGarvey Industrial Park on Belair Rd.

According Fox 45, when this project breaks ground, it won’t only spruce up this section of East Baltimore, but expected to reignite the culture and history that hides under years of neglect.

