CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

AG Bill Barr Compares National Mandate For Coronavirus Lockdowns To Slavery

While attending a Constitution Day celebration hosted by Hillsdale College, the attorney general compared his staff at the Justice Department to preschoolers among other choice bits.

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-BARR

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

Attorney General William Barr, perhaps emboldened by the hackneyed views of President Donald Trump and his followers, made a most egregious comparison recently. During an event to recognize the constitution, Barr compared suggestions of a national lockdown due to the pandemic to slavery.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CNN has more:

Addressing a Constitution Day celebration hosted by Hillsdale College, the event’s host asked Barr to explain the “constitutional hurdles for forbidding a church from meeting during Covid-19.”

The question lead Barr into a four-minute response where he said state governors were using their executive powers to stifle citizens and businesses from going back to work.

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” Barr said as a round of applause came from the crowd.

Of course, Barr’s response leans into the right-leaning ideologies of some Americans who believe that the nation’s tanking economy can no longer suffer at the expense of improving the public health status of all in the nation.

Further, it cements a long-running stance from Trump and other conservatives that the pandemic spread is under control despite a number of experts with no political affiliation or aspiration stating otherwise.

If that isn’t enough to rankle, Barr took a swipe at the Black Lives Matter movement ar the same event.

“They’re not interested in Black lives,” Barr said. “They’re interested in props, a small number of Blacks who are killed by police during conflicts with police, usually less than a dozen a year, who they can use as props.”

Yeah.

While Barr may have thought his comparison of a national mandate to help protect the lives of citizens to the most atrocious human rights violation in history was a clever way to get a rise out of sycophants hoping America keeps up its MAGA-like ways, Barr’s statement proves that the value of life means nothing to those who thirst and wish to remain in power.

Photo:

AG Bill Barr Compares National Mandate For Coronavirus Lockdowns To Slavery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Court’s Ruling To End Immigrants’ TPS Status Hurts…

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to end immigrants' Temporary Protection Status (TPS), disproportionately impacting people working in industries…
09.15.20
‘I Do Identify As Bisexual,’ Andrew Gillum Reveals…

Andrew Gillum told Tamron Hall during an interview that he identifies as "bisexual."
09.15.20
Fired! Cop On Viral Video Beating Car Passenger…

One of the Clayton County cops who beat car passenger Roderick Walker was set to be fired, the Georgia police…
09.14.20
Ambushed LA Cops Were Shot Near Compton Police…

The cops ambushed in Compton, California, were shot near a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's police station that is allegedly…
09.14.20
Republican Party Senator Lightly Smacks Hand Of President…

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the first to call out the disastrous handling of the pandemic under the…
09.14.20
Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall:…

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview sheds light on the…
09.14.20
Close