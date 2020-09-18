Baltimore County Public Schools Bringing Back Staff, Some Students This November

Baltimore County Public Schools will spring back school-based staff and some students in November.

According to the district’s timeline, parents of certain students will be surveyed October 2 through October 9. Teachers and other staff are set to return on October 19. On November 13, small groups of students will be allowed to return to the classroom.

Baltimore County schools is working on a plan to bring small groups of students back into the classroom; more to come @wjz pic.twitter.com/0UYNiILsA0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 17, 2020

“This is a big thing, and we know there’s going to be a lot of anxiety,” said Baltimore County Schools spokesman Brandon Orland.

Students set to return include students with disabilities who attend separate public day schools and self-contained regional programs as well as students in preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

Online instruction will still be offered. Gov. Larry Hogan praised Baltimore County’s decision.

I want to commend @BaltCoPS for its plan to bring small groups of students back for in-person instruction by November 13. It’s critical that we continue working to get the kids who need it most back into healthy and supportive learning environments. https://t.co/AVN1BtoF8H — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 17, 2020

