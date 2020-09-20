CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets

The aftermath is just getting started.

City of Hope Gala 2018

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Dr. Dre‘s divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, is only getting uglier. According to Young, the Hip-Hop producer “expelled” her from their home and has been hiding assets so she can’t get her hands on all the money she is seeking.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to court docs, Dre kicked his wife out and soon started moving money around.

Per the New York Daily News:

Dre — born Andre Romelle Young — “forced” Nicole to leave their home April 2 “after a night of Andre’s alcohol induced, brutal rage” which included him telling his wife of 24-years to “get the f–k out,” the filing states.

It says Dre then “secretly” transferred his highly valuable “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic” trademarks to a “new entity” on April 27, thereby denying her “equal ownership” after “years of domination, control, abuse and mistreatment.”

“How could someone treat his partner and spouse of 24 years, who helped transform him into a legitimate and respected business person as well as the devoted and hardworking mother of his three children with such indifference and misogyny, in disregard of her legal rights?” the 10-page complaint asks.

However, a source reportedly close to Dr. Dre is calling out the jig. According to TMZ, said source calls her pleas, “the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery.”

Sounds like the drama is only just getting started.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Previously, Nicole Young caught flack for a high opening bid that included seeking $20,000 for cable, phone and Internet service, per month, amongst other asks.

Dr. Dre’s Estrange Wife Says He “Expelled” Her From Home, Hiding Assets  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dr. dre

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
MAGA Youth 101: Trump Announces ‘Patriotic Education’ Commission…

On Thursday (Sept 17), Trump announced that he would be creating a commission to promote "patriotic education" and adding that…
09.21.20
The Black Ballot: How Do HBCUs Fit Into…

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah, Spelman College Student Government Association President Fana Haileselassie and the United Negro College…
09.18.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…

Taylor's death six months ago have prompted global protests and messages from civic leaders such as Michelle Obama and Kamala…
09.15.20
CBC Introduces Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020…

The Congressional Black Caucus was heralding its new Jobs And Justice Act Of 2020 bill that it says will make…
09.16.20
Tulsa Police Video Shows White Driver Resist Cops,…

Tulsa police video shows a white driver pulled over by cops refuse to follow orders, resist arrest and assaulted officers…
09.15.20
Close